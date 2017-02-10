Facebook introduces new weather forecast feature for mobile and desktop

In order to keep users engaged within the social networking app, Facebook has come up with yet another new feature. The social media giant has now introduced a weather forecast feature that will present a detailed 24-hour and 5-day weather forecast.

While right now Facebook is using data from Weather.com's API, the company could also pursue new ways to make the weather updates even more useful.

Coming back to the feature, the weather forecast option is an upgraded version or an extension of the previous "weather greetings" feature that Facebook mobile app got about a year ago. If you recollect "weather greetings" in News Feed were short, informational weather updates that appeared at the top of your feed in the morning.

According to Tech Crunch, with this new feature, you'll be able to see similar messages at the top of the News Feed with a link to the full, five-day forecast. Facebook has stated that the News Feed "greetings" will be displayed on both desktop and mobile.

Along with this feature, Facebook is also offering an option to set notifications for receiving weather reports. You will be able to turn it on and off as per your liking. Also, the Weather section will be default to your current location. However, you can change or add multiple locations from the Settings button at the top of the page and you can also change the units from Fahrenheit to Celsius. That's pretty much the options you get.

As of now, the detailed weather app should be available for most of the Facebook users on iOS and Android devices. Likewise, Facebook has also stated that there will be a desktop weather app and will be rolled out in March.

On the other hand, while being asked about the introduction of the new feature, a Facebook spokesperson told Mashable, "We are doing this because our goal is to develop products that connect people to the things they care about most and create moments of joy in people's day, like simply telling you that it's going to rain later."