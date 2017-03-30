Facebook introduces Spatial Audio for 360 Videos and opens 360 livestreaming to everyone

Facebooks users will now be able to see a whole lot more 360 videos on their Newsfeed. Why? The social media giant has just announced a new feature that is taking 360-degree experience to another level.

Commenting about the feature on its blog post, the company said, "We've seen publishers provide hundreds of thousands of experiences that have captivated audiences. We're excited to announce a new feature that will immerse them even further."

SEE ALSO: Facebook Messenger now adds location sharing feature

As such, Facebook is adding spatial audio feature for 360 videos. Basically, this feature will be available for 360 videos on News Feed on iOS, Android, Chrome on Desktop (rolling out soon), and Samsung Gear VR, powered by Oculus. Samsung says that this new feature will give viewers the ability to experience spatial surround sound as if they were really standing in the middle of the video.

Further, the company has mentioned that "Once a 360 video is shared on Facebook, audiences will be able to experience the video with spatial audio through any set of stereo headphones on compatible devices."

SEE ALSO: Facebook to remove Messenger support on some Windows phone at the end of March

With the introduction of this feature, Facebook will also now allow any of its users to stream 360 videos to their Page or Profile, provided they are using the right gear. Previously, Facebook launched the 360 videos only to select Pages. It seems that trend is changing now.