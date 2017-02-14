Facebook is testing chat windows styled pop-up posts for notifications

Facebook is soon going to change the way you interact with your friends on social network's desktop site. The team is trying to integrate a new feature that pushes posts at the bottom edge of the web browser, similar to what it does when you get an instant message from a Facebook friend.

As per CNET's report, the pop-out Facebook posts have a text field that lets you comment and there's also an option to either see the full post or hide it.

A Facebook spokesperson informed CNET that users want an easier way to participate in conversations on a post while they are still in News Feed. Based on the user's requirement, the team at Facebook is testing a new option that opens up a window when someone comments on your post, replies to your comment or tags you in a comment.

SEE ALSO: Facebook introduces new weather forecast feature for mobile and desktop

You can always hide the conversation or turn off notifications from within the dropdown menu of the post."

The feature might take time to reach the general audience as the report mentions that Facebook is just testing waters and a very small user base is a part of testing process.

While Facebook hasn't mentioned anything on the criteria that prompts the social networking giant to conducts the tests, we believe that in addition to make the process of commenting and liking the posts easier for users, the new feature will also help Facebook generate more revenues. As CNET reports, the more eyeballs on a post, the more the social network can woo advertisers.

Click Here for New Smartphones Best Online Deals