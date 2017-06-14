Facebook is testing new Groups feature on its smartphone app

Facebook, the social media giant aims to put online communities at its center and is thus testing the expansion of Groups feature.

Facebook has been testing Groups section on smartphone apps. Once active the Groups notification section will appear adjacent to main notifications, friends requests and news feed area. Some users have already been exposed to the feature.

Facebook is looking forward to enhance the online community experience by for users by bringing the Groups feature to the forefront which until now is hidden in the app's settings. A spokesperson from Facebook notified,"This is a test to help people more easily navigate Facebook and find what is interesting to them."

The new Groups section that is currently accessible by limited Facebook app users spotlights a "Discover" page for finding new communities. This new feature allows users an easy access to the groups they are most interested in. Predefined categories such as "Funny", "Food" and "Sport" split up groups according to their best suited genre.

The new "Discover" feature also allows users to have a sneak peek at groups joined by their friends. It also lists the groups close to user's locality.

The features sounds, if not appears, very similar to Snapchat's discover option. This isn't the first instance when Facebook seems to have picked something from Snapchat. The "Story" section of Snapchat is one thing Facebook cannot deny of copying from the former.

We hope Facebook brings in something innovative to use with the changes introduced to the Group section.