Facebook Live update on Android and iOS lets you chat privately

Facebook Live has successfully grabbed the attention of users and engaged them in it. Now, the company has come up with two new features - 'Live Chat With Friends' and 'Live With' which lets the users to share their experiences as well as connect with their friends in real time. These features are made available for the devices running both the Android and iOS in it.

In this 'Live Chat With Friends', you can invite your friends to have a private chat about any public broadcast going on live. It should also be noted that invitation is not required to be sent to friends who are watching the same broadcast since they can join this private chat by themselves.

While you are still chatting in the messenger, you can enter the public conversation anytime. The company says that it will test 'Live Chat With Friends' on both Android and iOS devices in few countries and then will make it available after this summer.

On the other hand, the company also introduced 'Live With' feature which allows you to invite your friends to their live video. This feature will be made available only to iOS users. This new feature has already gone live and you can use it whenever required.

To make use of this feature, you must head to Live Viewers section and select a guest or you can just tap on the comment from that viewer. The friend can either select or decline your invitation request if they are not interested in appearing in that video.

The friend who has been invited to join the live video, need not be in the same place as you are. It even allows you to go live along with the guest in portrait mode and landscape mode.

Now it is our turn to wait and see how users will take this latest update.