Facebook Messenger introduces reactions and mentions

Facebook Messenger being an integral part of a Facebook page, provides an easy to use interface to communicate with your friends. Offering quite a lot of interesting feature, now pops up with a pair of a new feature - Reactions and Mentions to further enhance its dimension. This introduction makes it look somewhat similar to Facebook.

Reactions can be added to messages to let the recipient show how they feel whereas @mentions can be used in group chat. Adding reactions in messenger is as simple as adding reactions in Facebook page. One just have to press and hold any message to view a set of pre-baked replies such as love, smile, wow, sad, angry, yes and no. The reaction feature works in individual and group chats as well.

In group chat, you will also be able to see a list of people who reacted to your message. Use @ mentions in group chat to add reactions for any particular person's message. Notification for this type of reaction will appear only on that person's phone screen specifically whereas others in the same group chat can just view the reaction but not be notified.

Even when the app is closed, you will receive the notification on your lock screen about each and every reaction made by your friend. So, one don't have to keep his app open round the clock. But, you can also choose to turn off when not required.

"Not only will people be able to react to conversations faster using our Messenger emojis, the update also allows people to catch individuals' attention when using group chat. We are hoping that this launch will make conversations on the Messenger app more fun and useful!," says Facebook.

These features already start rolling out and will soon be available worldwide.