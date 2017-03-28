Facebook Messenger now adds location sharing feature

Facebook, on Monday, has added a new feature to its Messenger app allowing users to share their locations continuously for up to an hour. This move is directed towards taking the competition toApple who offers Alphabet Inc's Google Maps.

However, the feature for location sharing in Facebook Messenger is optional and also comes with a live option. Once a user shares the information with a friend, the friend can view the user's movements for up to an hour.

Back until 2014 Messenger was part of the core Facebook smartphone app, but the company broke it out as a separate app. The company since then has invested in frequent changes and has built a service distinct from the massive social network.

On the other hand, the location sharing feature seems to be trending these days. Last week Google Maps added a similar live feature, which was an attempt to boost engagement on a product of increasing strategic importance to the client company.

Chudnovsky went on to say that the close proximity of the Google Map announcement is a good sign for Facebook "that we're working on the right things,".

As in an every changing market, it is important to keep pace with the trends. Another indication that the company is moving in the direction is that Apple's iPhone already sports this feature on the Messages app.

Chudnovsky also said that the new feature has been ready since October last year and has been in testing, in Mexico for over five months. He added, that the company worked on it and tested it to minimize the impact it has on the battery life of phones.

The new feature will add to convenience while coordinating with friends, and it can also be a useful safety feature among many other uses. The new feature has been released and the update is being made available globally.

Source