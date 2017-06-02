Facebook now lets you add videos, check-ins, and text posts to Albums

Facebook is yet again bringing in some new features to its platform. Basically, the social media giant is adding some new features to its Albums sections now.

The new update is first being rolled out to Android users but it should be made available to iOS devices in the coming days. However, coming back to the new features, Facebook will now allow its users to add videos, text posts, check-ins and other forms of content to their photo albums.

So users will now have all the information they need in their photo albums and not just the photos. Furthermore, users can invite their friends for a collaborative effort in adding photos as well as any other details to their Facebook album.

And there's more, with the new update users will also be able to post and feature their favorite albums right on their Profile. Besides, friends and family of the users can also sign up for notifications. This will notify them whenever users update their specific album. However, users will have the option to follow or unfollow a friend's album.

"You can follow their album, and see all new updates to that album in your News Feed. Remember that notifications for specific albums can always be turned on/off," says the company.

In any case, Facebook is adding more flexibility to its Albums feature and at the same time offering a better experience to its users.

