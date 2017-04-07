Facebook's digital assistant ‘M ‘ launches in the US

Facebook made an announcement today regarding the changes done to its Messenger application. It launched a digital assistant by name "M" for its U.S users. This assistant will help the user by suggesting few actions while messaging.

'M' helps the users by simplifying the tasks like transferring money to friends or sharing location. Giants like Google, Apple, Samsung, Amazon, and Microsoft have offered such personal assistants to their smartphone users. Now, it's time for Facebook to compete with Google's Assistant, Apple's Siri, Samsung's Bixby, Amazon's Alexa, and Microsoft's Cortana by coming up with a new assistant.

Facebook product managers Laurent Landowski and Kemal El Moujahid says, "M uses artificial intelligence and suggests relevant actions to help manage conversations or help get things done." They added, "We are bringing the power of M's AI technology to support and enhance the Messenger experience and make it more useful, personal and seamless."

'M' was announced in 2015 as an experiment in Facebook's own artificial intelligence research lab. Now adding this to Messenger can be considered as a big step taken by the company. M makes use of machine learning technology to understand the chats and identify when it is supposed to pop up between a conversation.

If you are not interested in receiving such suggestions in between, it is possible to turn them off. Even one can dismiss any of M's suggestions also. This new feature will roll out to both iOS and Android devices in the U.S.