Facebook’s Hotspot event helped them to get feedback for their products

Just yesterday, the Facebook hosted an interactive event called 'Hotspot' for the Facebook community in Mumbai. In this event, the company showcased its family of products and apps to a large number of audience to get their feedback.

The event was mainly focused on three themes known as Me, My Community and My World. The products which were showcased here are - Facebook Live, Facebook Lite, Full Camera, 360 Photos, Groups, Events, Oculus, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It even included safety and security tools such as Safety Check, Community Help, Safety Center, Parents Portal, Bullying Prevention Hub and Suicide Prevention tools.

The product manager at Facebook, Adit Vaidya says that this event gave an opportunity for the company to receive community feedback easily and quickly. He even said that the company is recently focusing on building social infrastructure for the communities and will continue to build tools for them.

They received quite a positive comments as well. The users said that they were able to find the people with similar interests and problems easily. But they even asked the company to develop the tools which will help them in finding these communities still more quickly.

Vaidya said that their company has already helped to create various communities for social causes such as the Clothes Box Foundation, Stop Acid Attacks, Happy Birthday Bharat and Wonderful Moms, and Teachers Help Teachers.

Apart from feedback, the Facebook also made few India-specific announcements regarding Facebook Lite and local camera effects. That is, the Reactions feature will roll out to Facebook Lite app and several custom effects for Indians will be added to the local camera.