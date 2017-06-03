Facebook's new app “Talk” on the way: Aimed at youngsters

Apparently, Facebook is all set to introduce a new app called "Talk", While the official confirmation from the company is pending as yet, details on its existence and its purpose have been spotted hidden under the code of the main Facebook app.

It was first noticed by The Information. From the looks of it, the app is going to be targeted mainly at the youngsters. However, 'Talk' is not quite similar to other apps, which are for younger people. You might be wondering the reason behind it. Well, the code comments hints that this app will be actually be aimed at parents. Basically, even though youngsters will be using it, their parents will be able to control their "Talk" accounts.

"Talk is a messaging app where you fully control the contacts," read a code to explain its functionality.

Additionally, "Talk" will be a completely separate app, but it will be integrated with other apps and services from its parent company Facebook; especially with Messenger. It is being presumed because the reported code describes, "your child uses the Talk app to chat with you in Messenger."

So probably, parents would not have to necessarily install the app themselves. But still, they will be able to communicate with their children across applications. Not only this, parents could control the "Talk" accounts of their children from their main Facebook accounts.

Another interesting aspect is that it wouldn't be necessary for the youngsters to have a Facebook account to use the "Talk" app. It is also worth pointing out that the app will not be allowed for those under the age of 13.

