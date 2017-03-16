Facebook’s Town Hall feature now lets you contact government officials directly

Facebook has been rolling out new features to its platform since the past two weeks. While the social media giant recently introduced the City Guides and Weather buttons in the Apps section, now the company has yet again added a new feature called "Town Hall".

However, the significance of this feature lies in direct correlation with what CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in the company's manifesto that was published last month. To be exact, he had talked about the company's plans to make Facebook a more informed and civically engaged social network. So with such a focus, the company has launched the new feature for its users.

That being said, what's so exciting about this feature? Well, it will now help users find their local government representatives on local, federal, and state levels. Basically with Town Hall, users will be able to enter their address to locate the government officials that represent their district. And Facebook says that users don't have to worry as it will not share their address. According to The Verge, Town Hall feature can even identify officials down to user's local council members.

On the other hand, once users click on the feature, results will be shown in the form a list and they will be able to use the list to follow the representatives' Facebook pages or contact them by calling, emailing, or messaging. However, the options many vary depending on each official.

Moreover, data provided by the officials may not always be accurate and chances are that many officials may opt out to avoid providing their information on a free public space. If this happens then again users will have to use Google search.

Well, only time will tell how this feature will be embraced and whether it will be really useful or it will just fade away. In any case, Facebook is making a start and it is providing users a simple and easy way to connect with the government officials. Currently, Town Hall is being rolled out to users in the United States.