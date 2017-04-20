Facebook Space lets you hang out with friends and family

We knew virtual reality is going to make a huge impact in future technologies and now we are in the beginning of VR era. As an addition to it, Facebook has now launched an integration of social virtual reality into their core product.

The social networking giant came up with VR app named as Facebook Space which gives you virtual-reality hangout place similar to Oculus Rooms which was announced last year. That is, you can load your friends and family who own an Oculus Rift into this VR space and all can hang out together. For now, the app is in beta stage and is made compatible with Oculus Rift headsets.

Also Read: Facebook Messenger now lets you make group payments

Rachel Franklin, Facebook's head of social VR says, "We want Facebook Spaces to be a comfortable place for everyone. You have control of your experience, including the ability to pause at any time. You can also choose to mute your friends or remove them from your space. Facebook Spaces is all about connecting with friends and family that you know and trust, and we're committed to making VR a positive place for all."

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

What is Facebook Space? Facebook Space is a virtual-reality app which lets you hang out with friends and family who are staying in far away places. It takes up to three people for now and you can have fun with them by doing various activities together such as celebrating a birthday, clicking best snaps or watching your favorite Youtube series. Also Read: Facebook suspends 30,000 fake accounts to stop spread of scam In this app, everyone is treated as a comic characters or avatars and users can also customize those avatars based on their interest. You can create your own world A user who is in this virtual world can also import some videos from their own feed and can make video calls using video chat feature of messenger app. One can also change the surrounding of that space and are provided with drawing tools to draw any three-dimensional objects to make their new world look beautiful. Also Read: Facebook Messenger reaches a new milestone with 1.2 Billion monthly active users They are also eligible to enjoy 360-degree photos and videos with their friends. It also comes with a selfie stick option which can be used to take photos of your experience in VR space and share them with your friends on Facebook. You can even control your experience by pausing from this space or muting any of your friends. What do you need to use this app? Users need to have Oculus Rift headset and Touch controllers to make use of this app and enter into the virtual world. Friends who are having these devices can join you in the virtual playground or birthday party and have a perfect hangout.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

This app is made available in beta stage and you can download it for free from Oculus Store. Since it is just a beta, we are expecting it to come with some more exciting features sometime soon.