Find out the Total Number of WhatsApp Messages Sent in One Day

Have you ever wondered about how many messages could be sent on WhatsApp every day? Well, take a guess!

A million messages? No. Million seems to be less. According to a recent report, especially on New Year's Eve, a staggering number of 14 billion messages were exchanged through WhatsApp in India.

While 68 percent were text messages, 32 percent of the messages were in some form of media which include photos, GIF images, videos, and voice messages.

According to WhatsApp, the number of messages exchanged on the platform on New Year's Eve was much higher than the last record set during Diwali when 8 billion messages were sent in a single day. WhatsApp disclosed that a total of 3.1 billion images, 700 million GIF images, and 610 million videos were sent on WhatsApp during the festive season.

Clearly, those are huge numbers and why not as the popular messaging platform has more than 160 million monthly active users in India.

On the contrary, WhatsApp is introducing new features to its app now and then. As a result, it will surely attract even more users in the coming days. Hence the number of messages will definitely go up and who knows we might see another record set on WhatsApp.

