Find out what’s new in Microsoft Cortana iPhone app

Microsoft has updated its Cortana app for Apple iPhones. The new Cortana app available on App store for iPhone brings a redesigned UI to simplify the virtual assistant experience on Apple devices. The Cortana app competes with Apple Sir, the native virtual assistant app on iOS platform.

To make the app more practical in everyday usage, the homescreen can now display Google Now-styled information cards on news, weather, entertainment, traffic, and nearby restaurants.

Users will now be able to bring up quick action buttons for information and commands by just tapping on the lower-left corner anywhere from the app. The app will also allow users to set and view alarms and reminders, check and organize meetings, and get help with the app.

In addition to a new redesigned user interface, Microsoft Cortana version 2.0.0 brings a redesigned calling, texting, and reminders interface, more immersive full-page answers to improve the user experience and faster page transitions and improved app responsiveness.

Microsoft made the Cortana available for Android and iOS in 2015. In day-to-day usage, you can ask Cortana to show photos from a specific month, music, and do a number of other tasks. You can set reminders, brose internet and book your tickets with the help of voice commands.

If you don't wish to give a voice command, you can also type to get a job done. You'll find an empty text field in the bottom, where you can type anything you want and Cortana will respond in text as well.