Flipkart exceeds its sales target during Big 10 sale

E- commerce giant Flipkart said that the company has achieved a five-fold growth in transactions during its recently conducted 'Big 10' Sale.

The company says that " We exceeded our set sale targets of 5X of a normal day and our business numbers for 5 days Big 10 Sale is almost equal to the non-sale business we do in one month."

Commenting on the success of Big 10 Sale, Smrithi Ravichandran, Sr. Director at Flipkart, said, "Flipkart's Big 10 Sale is a grand commemoration of all the love and support we have received from our customers over the last decade. Over the past 10 years, we have relentlessly innovated on all our products and services to offer customers an envious selection across product categories."

Ravichandran said "This has helped us connect with our customers from every nook and corner in the country and the response has been overwhelming. All the teams at Flipkart from marketing, business, merchandising, to supply chain and technology, came together and have delivered phenomenal results."

Talking about its smartphone sales, Flipkart pointed out that within the first 2 hours of mobiles going live on day 2 of the Big 10 Sale, Flipkart had done as much sales as what the entire country across offline and online does in one whole day. The sale of smartphones in the first 24 hours of going live, has been the highest sales ever done in one day on smartphones by any retailer in 2017. Added that Flipkart did 3x times more than the sale of smartphones done across offline and online in one day in the country.

The company claims that the number of iPhones sold by them in the first 12 hours since May 14th midnight, is equal to the number of iPhones sold in the whole of India in 15 days.Flipkart further added that it sold 10 laptops and one iPad and at least one power bank every minute during the sale, and one headphone every second. Laptop sales peaked at 30 times that of a normal day, and tablet sales saw a 50x jump in units. TVs and appliances saw a 9x spike in sales, while hard disks saw a whopping 30x spike compared to normal day sales.

Meanwhile both Myntra and Jabong combined did 2.5X of a normal day during Big10 sale and fashion witnessed 5X jump in sales as compared to non-sale days. Branded goods (Fashion) have seen an increase by 10X (sales) as compared to non-sale days. Customers from Tier 2 & 3 towns shopping rose to 6X.