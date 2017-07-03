Flipkart's top executives to visit customers across the country in July

As part of its 10th-anniversary celebrations, e- commerce giant Flipkart's top executives, including Krishnamurthy will visit customers across the country in July.

Flipkart says that the visits to customers' homes are planned across India, especially from where Flipkart expects its next 100 million customers to come from, such as tier 2, 3 and 4 towns like Amritsar, Bhopal, Cuttack, Guwahati, Indore, Jamnagar, Nashik, Patna, and Vijaywada."

The company also added that, "Through the visits, Flipkart employees would have the chance to hear first-hand what customers like about us, and collect feedback on what could be done better - ideas that could help drive the next phase of growth for India's largest e-commerce marketplace."

Besides, the company has also said that with thesevisits, it will also be an opportunity for the company to learn more about how customers live, the products they are interested in buying, and the kind of solutions they require.

Talking about the inspiration behind celebrating customers, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart, said, "Customers are at the heart of everything we do, which is why all our work in the past decade - our innovations that drove adoption and affordability, tech advancements, and category expansions - was done to simplify and bring value to our customer's life. As we dedicate this month to our customers, we would like to take this opportunity to get to know them better by personally interacting with them."

He further added, "We want to thank each and every one of our customers for supporting us through this 10-year journey and making Flipkart what it is today."

However, while the company says it is celebrating customers we basically think that Flipkart is aiming to better understand the consumer behaviour of the people and at the same develop a key strategy to make the user experience more better on its platform.

