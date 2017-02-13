FreeCharge and ToneTag partner to enable sound based payments

FreeCharge, the digital payments company today announced that their customers will now be able make payments using "sound waves". To accomplish this, FreeCharge has partnered with a company called ToneTag, which is a key enabler of sound based payments in the mobile payment landscape in India.

With this technology integrated in to Freecharge's platform and utilizing ToneTag's software development kit, merchants can now accept sound based payments through any device, be it Laptop's, PC's, tablets, EDC's, mPOS, smartphones, feature phones and so on.

Likewise, merchants will be able to accept sound based payments using FreeCharge on the existing infrastructure they have and at no additional cost.

Speaking on the feature, Govind Rajan, CEO, FreeCharge said, "FreeCharge takes immense pride in providing its consumers with the best transaction experience. Launching sound payments on our platform in partnership with ToneTag, will ensure that we remain the best.

The ease of the payment mechanism coupled with no infrastructure cost to set up the payments are the USP of the product and we hope to delight our customers with more such innovations in the future as well."

Kumar Abhishek, CEO, ToneTag said, "We are pleased to announce that ToneTag technology will be featured in the FreeCharge wallet app.

Through the partnership ToneTag will enable FreeCharge users to pay seamlessly at physical stores, providing an extension of the user experience that FreeCharge is known for in the online payments domain."

FreeCharge customers will be able to make payments using this new feature at nearly 62 outlets of Trust Pharmacy, mall parkings, NICE toll plaza and several other colleges and office parkings associated as ToneTag merchants.

At present, ToneTag is housed in nearly 38 million customer devices through various tie-ups with payment partners and 42,000 merchants accept payments using this technique.

How to make payments using this feature?

In order to make payments using this new feature, the customer will need to click 'Pay or Send' in their FreeCharge App and select sound payment. The merchant will then need to enter the transaction details on the platform he/she is using which will emit a sound signal to the customers App as a replacement of an OTP or QR code scanning for the payment process.

The authentication process will take microseconds in the background and the customer will get a Pay Now button, clicking on which completes the payment process.

