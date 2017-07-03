G Suite update delayed to make improvements to the Backup and Sync feature

Google has decided to push back the release of its new Backup and Sync app in order to make improvements to the product. However, the company has assured that it will be launched in a few weeks. "We're planning to launch in the next several weeks, but please monitor the G Suite Release Calendar for the specific date".

The Backup and Sync app is intended to help users back up files and photos from their computers so that can be accessible from anywhere. Backup and Sync will be available in the latest version of Google Drive for Mac/PC, and it is now integrated with the Google Photos desktop uploader. As such, it will respect any current Drive for Mac/PC settings in the Admin console.

Backup and Sync is mainly aimed at consumer users. While for businesses, Google plans to launch a service called Drive File System by the end of 2017.

Having said that, the G Suite customers are recommended to use Drive for Mac/PC until Google's new Drive File Stream makes its way to all G Suite Basic, Business, Enterprise, Education, and Nonprofit domains later this year.

Drive File Stream will let users access huge corporate data sets without taking up the equivalent space on their hard drives.

However, Google will not automatically upgrade G Suite users from Drive for Mac/PC to Backup and Sync initially. So G Suite users would have the option to download and use Backup and Sync when it launches.

If interested, users can also try out the Drive File Stream by signing up for the Early Adopter Program (EAP).