Gboard for Android gets Indian languages support, text editing tool and more

Google has rolled out a new update to the Gboard for Android app. This update adds many new changes to the keyboard app such as new languages and text editing tool. The update also brings about improvements in the functioning of the app.

When it comes to the new languages, the Gboard for Android gets support for 22 Indian regional languages with transliteration. Some supported languages include Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, and Urdu. On the whole, Gboard can suggest in over 185 language varieties. The update also adds support for Waray and Kinyarwanda.

Via the official Google blog post, Google has stated that they have worked closely with the native speakers of these languages across India to collect information to train their advanced machine learning models. This way, they have made sure users can easily start texting in their own native script.

The Gboard for Android app gets a new text editing mode that has buttons for easy cursor control as well as the ability to select, cut, copy, and paste text. This feature can be accessed by selecting the Text Edition icon included in the quick features menu that appears on pressing the G button placed in the suggestion strip.

Lastly, the update also lets users resize the keyboard and move it to a position of their choice in order to improve their typing speed. This can be done by going to the quick feature menu and clicking on More. There will be a one-handed mode button to adjust the size and position of the keyboard on the screen.