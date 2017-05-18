Gmail app gets Smart Reply option; Save time with this new feature

It is a tedious task to reply to emails when you are traveling or busy with some other works. To cope up with such issues related to replying to emails, Google has come with 'Smart Reply' option.

This instant reply option was launched for Gmail inbox and Allo app earlier. Now, the same feature can be seen in Gmail app as well. Yes, this new feature comes handy. One can easily and quickly reply for some important mails without consuming lots of time. Gmail app on both Android and iOS platform will be able to access this newly introduced feature.

So smartphone users can save their time from now onwards while replying to any emails. This app works by suggesting some quick replies which can then be selected and forwarded to. It suggests a total of three responses, out of which user can select any one and send it immediately.

If those suggestions do not match with what you were planning to reply, then you also have an option to edit the replies quickly. This feature is said to roll out in English first, whereas in Spanish after few days.

It makes use of machine learning technology to recognize the emails and suggest the set of responses. You can refer the research blog by Google to know more detailed information on how smart reply feature works.

Being the most wanted feature which saves your time and thinking, this will surely please the users who are accustomed to writing long emails.