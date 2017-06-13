Gmail app crosses 1 billion downloads on Google Play Store

Recently, Google announced that Google Photos and Google Translate have surpassed 1 billion and 500 million downloads on the Play Store. Now, the company has come up with the announcement that the Gmail app has surpassed 1 billion downloads on the Play Store.

After the Google I/O 2017 conference, Google rolled out the smart reply feature to the Gmail app for Android. This feature is a great one that saves your time by suggesting a reply automatically. The feature does this by listing three options and you can use one as you reply by just selecting the relevant one and hitting send.

The smart reply feature on Gmail can be turned off from the settings menu of the email app. The company adds that the suggestions will be better as the app possesses the ability to learn from your decisions. Basically, Google scans the messages and suggests ways to reply to these messages.

Prior to this, the Gmail app received the payment feature that facilitates you to send and request money in the form of simple Gmail attachments. This feature is restricted to the Gmail app and is available only in the U.S. market.

Google is now rolling out the search filters to the Play Store. This feature shows green boxes beneath the search box along with additional search filters.

If you are yet to receive the update taking the Gmail app on your Android smartphone to the latest version, you can do so by downloading the APK and use it on your device.