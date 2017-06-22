Google adds new feature to its Allo messaging app: Instant video call and stickers

Google is now rolling out an update for its Allo messaging app. Basically, the new update will now allow you to launch a Duo video call directly within an Allo chat.

Take, for instance, if you are chatting with a friend, you will now see a Google Duo icon in the upper-right corner of the chat screen. On tapping this icon you will be able to immediately launch a Duo call. What is the benefit? Well, while you are engaged in a conversation you will be able to transition smoothly from typing to video.

So this feature might be useful and come in handy when you're at the mall shopping but you are finding it difficult to pick the perfect pair of shoes. With the new update in the Google Allo app, you can quickly start a Duo video call with your friend and ask for suggestions. This will further make it so much easier than typing a description of those shoes.

However to use this new feature both you and the person you're chatting with will need to have both Duo and Allo installed. If you don't have Duo installed yet, you'll see a pop-up that invites you to get the app after tapping the icon. And if your friend doesn't have Duo installed, you'll see a pop-up to invite them to download it.

If you are not using the app over a Wi-Fi connection then standard data rates may be applied while using the app and this feature.

Apart from this video calling feature, the new Allo update is also bringing the ability to add stickers to your photos before sending them in a chat. "So, next time you're excited about that high school reunion photo, where a grumpy cartoon cat would make for a great addition to your troupe, stickers let you do just that," says the company.

You can download and install the latest version of Allo for Android and for iOS from either Google Play and Apple Store respectively.