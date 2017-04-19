Google adds new timeline feature in Maps for iOS devices

Earlier we reported that Google Maps has added new features like real-time location sharing and new directions widget for the iOS version of the app.

Well, it seems the company is adding some more features to the app. The tech giant has just announced through its official blog post that the company has started to roll out the Timeline feature for the iOS app as well. This feature though has been available on desktop and Android devices.

While it was possible for Android and desktop users to quickly revisit the things they've done and places they've been using the timeline feature, now iOS users can also take the benefit of this feature. Basically, Google Maps Timeline feature allows users to not only have a quick look at the recently visited places but it also allows them to keep a close track of their activities much easily.

That being said, Google has also mentioned that the company has added more ways for users to control the information that appears on their Timeline. Users can easily edit any location so that the info is as accurate. Users can also delete a day, a date range, or their full history at any time. "In addition, we've added a variety of activity types so you can customize your modes of transportation and activities from surfing to snowshoeing to horseback riding," says the company.

Google Maps Timeline feature also provides the time at which users left a particular place and even offers further details about the places visited. Notably, with Google Maps Timeline feature users will also receive monthly emails summarizing the cities, countries, and places they have visited--all in one place.

So iOS users using the Google Maps will now be finding a useful way to see their life on the map and recall the places they went and activities they enjoyed on any given day, month or year.