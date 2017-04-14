Google Allo 9.0 to let users connect their phones with desktops

A couple of months ago, Nick Fox, Google's VP of Communications Products, posted a screenshot which suggested that the web version of Google Allo app is underway. While he mentioned that it is still in its initial stages, he also hinted that it may soon be available.

We all know that Allo has a long way to go to become a perfect messaging app. Nonetheless, support for desktop could be a helpful update for its frequent users. Now, a website has come up with a method, following which you could connect your device to the Allo desktop. However, you will need the Google Allo 9.0 version for carrying this out.

Let's find out how is this going to work.

Basically, you will be given two options to pair your phone with the web: Either you can opt to scan the QR code on your desktop screen or you can just put the text code that appears on your screen.

As seen from the image, the Allo QR code scanner is pretty simple; you can use the entirety of the device's screen for scanning.

Needless to say, as this is not an official release, things may turn out be a little different in the final product.

Anyway, if we look at all these screenshots, the desktop version of Google Allo will let the users connect their phones to it easily and access almost all the feature provided by the mobile app. Yes, you heard that right!

As of now, Google has not revealed the timeline of the Allo Desktop release, but the company is expected to shed some light on this matter soon.

Source