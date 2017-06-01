Google Allo introduces selfie clips; create your own customized GIF

To satisfy the demands of the users as well as to offer them some unique features, the app development companies keep working on this agenda day and night. As a support to this statement, we keep getting an update on the apps regularly.

Now, Google Allo came up with one such unique feature in its latest version. You can create your own GIF with the newly introduced selfie clips feature. These update details are not yet mentioned in the Google Play Store. But, Amit Fulay, the Allo's Head of Product revealed few pieces of information regarding this on his twitter account.

By using this selfie clips, one can capture their picture to create a personalized GIF and then share it with friends. Along with it, the company has also redesigned the compose bar in the Android version of the Allo app.

The new compose bar consists of all the attachment buttons just above it. In the previous version, one had to tap the + button to bring those hidden attachment buttons to the front. This makes the user send any supported attachments quickly and easily.

Just a week back, they have also introduced selfie stickers which work similar to the newly added selfie clips. This feature is made available for iOS users as well. Using this, one can create the custom sticker packs and share it with everyone.

This is not an end. It looks like the company is working towards bringing back an old feature into the app. In future, they may allow enter button to send the messages similar to the 'send' or 'arrow' icon present in most of the apps. This will be of useful for the phones with physical keyboards in it.

