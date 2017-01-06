CES 2017: Google Assistant to Soon Hit AndroidTV, Android Wear and More

The tech world is going ga-ga with the umpteen products being launched at the CES 2017 across various categories. Tech companies across the world including Samsung, Xiaomi, Asus, LG and others have been showcasing several products, be it smartphones, home appliances, or any other gadgets such as drones. In this competitive space, to be the best, how can Google be silent? Yes, at the ongoing CES 2017 event, the search engine giant has announced that they are gearing up to integrate Google Assistant with Android TV in the months ahead.

Google Assistant has become an integral part of our life, and we surely can't deny that. To brush up your mind, Google Assistant is an intelligent personal assistant, which the search engine giant announced last year. Being an extension to Google Now, Google Assistant makes it easy to perform any task. All you need to do is just tell Google to do so, be it sending a message or making a phone call to a certain friend, and comes with features like smart replies, image recognition and a lot more.

Well, going back to CES 2017, the Sundar Pichai headed tech giant announced that Google Assistant on Android TV will come to the NVIDIA SHIELD in the coming months. Adding on, Google also unveiled that all the Android Televisions running on Android 6.0 Marshmallow or Android 7.0 Nougat such as the AirTV Player, Sharp Aquos, Sony Bravia, Xiaomi Mi Box, and others will come with Google Assistant as well.

Sketching their roadmap for the upcoming days, Google stated that, the company will employ Google Assistant to other platforms as well and it not only include smartphones and televisions but also smartwatches running on Android Wear 2.0, Android-powered in-car infotainment systems and many other devices via Embedded Google Assistant SDK.

If you're wondering when will Google Assistant be rolled out to these devices, hold your breath until Google makes an official announcement about the same.

