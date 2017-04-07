Google app to have built-in screenshot cropping and drawing tools

As hinted by Google previously, inbuilt screenshot editing tools in the Google app are being rolled out to some users. Once you enable this feature, you can crop and draw on screenshots before sharing them.

A user claims, the latest Google beta (6.16 version), now asks for new device storage permissions "to improve the way we handle screenshots you take." The interesting fact is this new feature, in its current implementation bears no resemblance to Assistant's native screenshot capability. Instead, when you take a screenshot while in the Google app, the standard share sheet will automatically open.

In addition to this, it will now give you the option to crop and draw on the screenshots prior to sharing them. When you tap on the crop option, a regular crop tool will pop up. Once you are done cropping the screenshot, you can just tap on the "Done" toast located at the bottom of the screen.

On the other hand, the Draw feature now provides you with a basic palette consisting of six colors. You can use the colors to doodle anywhere on the picture, and it also has an undo button, which you click to start all over again.

After you are done editing the image, the Google app will bring up the share sheet again so you can finally share the screenshot.

While these two added features are quite useful, they should be integrated with Assistant before going live to more devices. You can go to the Play Store for getting the latest beta version of the Google app.