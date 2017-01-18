Google app now supports offline searches

Google has just announced an update to its Google app for Android which brings some pretty interesting offline features.

Well with this update, if you run a Google search through the app without having an internet connection, the app will capture and save your query. The next time your Android device connects to the internet, it will automatically show you a notification saying that the results have been found.

It seems like this feature could be really useful when you go into airplane mode or have no signal or access to Wi-Fi. Google has mentioned that you can feel free to queue up your searches, put your phone away and carry on with your day.

Google claims that the app will work behind-the-scenes to detect when a connection is available again and deliver your search results once completed.

In addition, Google Product Manager Shekhar Sharad has also mentioned that if you're worried about data charges or preserving battery life, don't fret. This feature will not drain your battery, and by fetching streamlined search results pages, it minimally impacts data usage.

However, you need to make sure that your Google app is running the latest version of Android.

