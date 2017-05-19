Google Assistant will soon let you send and receive payments

At the Google I/O, the Google Assistant has received an array of new features. These new features are believed to be made available on app the supported platforms in the weeks to come.

One of the new features seems to be the ability to make and receive payments using the Google Assistant. It is said that you can do so without typing anything on your smartphone. It has been announced by Google that this feature will be enabled to the users of its Assistant in the United States. The new feature will also be rolled out to compatible devices such Android smartphones and Google Home in the coming months.

Once you receive the feature to send and receive payments via the Google Assistant on your device, you will be able to do it easily just by using the simple voice command. From the screenshot posted on the company's official blog post, it is clear that a payment can be sent by saying "Ok Google, send $10 to Jane for pizza". That's it, the payment will be done by the platform.

The only criterion that you need to keep in mind before attempting to make and receive payments using the Google Assistant is to ensure that your Google account and your debit card are linked in order to facilitate the payment.

In order to prevent sending payments by mistake, Google Assistant will make a security check. Before approving the money transfer, the platform will ask for your fingerprint to prevent unnecessary payments. If you don't want to have your fingerprint as the authentication, you can choose for the security code option to stay secure.