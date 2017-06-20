Google enhances art search experience with latest updates on Search and Maps

Art enthusiasts are in for a good news as Google has just announced the latest updates on Search and Maps driving newer ways to experience artworks online.

The Google Arts & Culture team worked closely with Google Search engineers to improve the system's understanding in recognition of artworks, the places you can see them in person, the artists who made them, the materials they used, the art period they belong to; thus, offering a much more refined and relevant results to art related queries.

Starting today, when you search for art-related things, you'll have access to more relevant results and the ability to dive deeper into topics of interest. Moreover, Google has also added a new feature in Panoramic View that gives you key insights about the artworks on your virtual museum visits.

For example, if you search for M.F. Husain on Google, you will get to see an interactive Knowledge Panel that will tell you to explore the matter on a deeper level. It will suggest you to see the collection of the artist's artworks or scroll through the museums where you can view the paintings on the wall.

What's more, for some specific art pieces, you will be able to see high-resolution images straight from Google Arts and Culture.

Other than that, Google has also introduced new updates to Maps to enhance the visual tour experience and make it more informative. The search engine giant has made use of visual recognition software to scan the walls of participating museums all over the world, identifying and categorizing more than 15,000 works.