Google shuts down Gtalk, but Hangout is still there!

If you are someone who still prefers Gtalk for communicating, we have some bad news for you. Google has finally shut down Gtalk. This move comes almost after three months after the search giant announced in March that it will transition Gtalk users to Hangouts.

It also said that Gtalk will be completely discontinued from June 26. Well, seems like the time has come as Gtalk users are now automatically transitioned to Hangouts. Over the past few months, Google sent out warnings to Gtalk users informing them about the change and also asked them to join Hangouts. On the positive side, the company claims that Gtalk users will like the Hangouts more since many improvements have been added to the latter.

Especially, the Dense Roster settings in Hangouts will offer a similar experience as the Gtalk. Talking about the improvements, it now has the option of group video calling. This sounds like a pretty useful feature, doesn't it! Furthermore, Hangouts is integrated with other Google services as well.

Google Talk introduced in 2005 as a simple chat experience between Gmail users. In 2013, the company began replacing Google Talk with Hangouts, while still giving users the option to continue using Google Talk.

Undoubtedly, Hangout in every sense is a much better option than Gtalk with new and imrpoved features. Being the default messenger for Gmail users Hangout offers features like Hangout Meet and Hangout Chat.

Another known fact is the interest the company has been showing in the area of SMS texting and this front is being led by Android Messages. With this move, the company will be better positioned to work on that front and leverage Hangout to make progress on those fronts.