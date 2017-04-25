Google to improve Indian languages support in their products

We know that Google introduced the support for machine-learning based translation for Hindi last month. Now the search giant made an announcement stating that they are introducing improved support for Indian languages in their other products as well.

The company has now extended their neural machine translation to nine more Indian regional languages. On the other hand, they have also extended its new translation support to Chrome's native auto-translate function. Even the Gboard Keyboard app by Google sees some changes now. It is made to support 22 scheduled Indian languages. This is not the end.

Even Google search result is said to include Hindi dictionary results. The improved technique used in Google Translate will include Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Regarding the Neural translation feature, the company says, "Neural translation offers a huge improvement over the old phrase-based system, translating full sentences at a time, instead of pieces of a sentence. This change improves the quality of the translation in a single jump than seen in the last ten years combined."

Neural Machine translation used in Chrome's browser helps in translating full-page easily and accurately. So, the user can now easily translate the website content to the above mentioned nine languages.

The same translation feature has been added to Google Maps which lets users translate and read the reviews for restaurants, cafes, and other places in their local language.

Rajan Anandan, vice-president of Google's India and South East Asia operations says, "The most important aspect of making the web more useful and meaningful for all of India is to make India's Internet more representative of the India we live in. With today's launches, we are taking a huge step forward to bring down the barriers that stop Indian language users to get more out of the Internet and also help the industry to solve for the needs of billions Indians."

Since Google included so many new features in the updated version which eases the work of the user, it will be of useful for everyone especially Indians.