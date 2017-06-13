Google introduces new AR enabled Qibla Finder app for Muslims

As the Holy Month of Ramadan has started, Google has introduced a new web app named the Qibla Finder. For those who are not aware, Qibla is the direction Muslims turn to at during prayer.

However, it is often difficult for people to find the right direction and they look for a website or an app to point them in the right direction. As per Google, this is why the word "compass" sometimes pops up when they look at Qibla-related search results over the past five years. Talking about the new Qibla Finder app, it uses the latest in augmented reality to paint a clear blue line within the imagery your phone camera sees, pointing you towards the Kaaba.

So all the users will just have to hold up their phones and the app will tell you the right direction to pray. The service can be availed through Google browser it will be available even after Ramadan is over.

The Qibla Finder uses the location of Kaaba (Lat 21.4224779 Long 39.8251832) and your current location (provided by GPS or manually) to determine the most direct route between two points on the globe, also known as the great-circle distance. This is calculated using the haversine formula. When viewed on a flat map, the line can sometimes appear bent due to the curvature of the earth.

The app works with your device's compass. To make sure that the direction is as accurate as possible, it is recommended that you calibrate your device's compass before using.

Qibla Finder is made to work with your phone's GPS and camera (on Android). So the app will ask for your permission to access these features. This information is never stored, and is not shared outside the Qibla Finder. You can change permissions anytime from your browser.