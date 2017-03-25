Google is working on a social app that allows you to edit photos together with your friends

One of the most popular search engine used by almost everyone globally is now eying towards the app world by providing some exciting apps to the smartphone users. Google+ which was launched long ago didn't work out despite it's best efforts and now the company is looking for some success in this segment.

A few months back, the company launched some new applications and also updated its older ones such as Allo, Duo, and Meetings. Now, once again it is said to hit the application market by working on a new project which allows its users to alter and edit their photography in a small group. It is not similar to its existing messaging apps such as Allo and hangouts.

Instead, they wanted to experiment a collaborative social app this year. In this app, one just have to upload any picture to a group of friends and then everyone in the group can edit and have fun together. This app may also come with object recognition feature which identifies entities in the picture which you uploaded so that you can edit it easily. This machine learning tool will also guide you while adding some filters to the image.

On the other hand, there is also a rumor saying that this new app may look similar to the Clips app by Apple. However, the search giant also made an attempt to purchase this app before. Though it might be the reason behind the gossips, Google looks like trying really hard to come up with a success formula this time.

The company has seen a bad history when it comes to the social apps such as Google+, Spaces, Google Wave, Google Buzz and Orkut. So, it is experimenting something new in the upcoming unnamed app. Google confirmed the existence of this app to TechCrunch.

Though it looks like a simple app with no much features in it, the intention behind this is to create long lasting memories while having fun with editing stuff. Now it's our turn to wait and watch what more it has to offer along with the editing feature.