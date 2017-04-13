Google launches Areo App in India: Offers food delivery and home maintenance services

Google yesterday introduced a new app called Areo on Google Play in India. This local services application allows you to order food, call an electrician to fix your switchboard or even have a makeup artist come over to give you a makeover. However, it is still unclear why the search giant didn't make an official announcement.

Even though Google has listed the contact details of various services through the database of Google Maps, it is not using its own muscle to run this. Instead, it has just accumulated different services in the Oreo App. For example, if you open the food order section, you will see Freshmenu, Faasos, and Box8. Google hasn't said whether the app will get a Global release or not.

While, in the other sections like beauty and home services, UrbanClap seems to be the main service providers at the moment.

One of useful things about this app is that in the food delivery category, you can specifically look for food of your preference using its search function. You can even filter them by vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

Besides net banking, you also have the option to make payments through cards and cash on delivery.

As of now, the Areo app has been made available only to the residents of Mumbai and Bengaluru. Hopefully, it will soon be released in other cities as well.

Undoubtedly, Google's Areo app is pretty useful considering that it saves you the hassle of installing many apps on your phone. Moreover, it lets you find different services at one place. It is expected that Google will add more services to this app in near future.