Google Maps Can Now Help You Find Public Toilets Near You

It was back in November when the rumors hit the internet announcing that Google was working on a unique feature that would allow people to locate public restrooms.

However, on Thursday the company announced that Google Maps will now start showing people information about public toilets near to them. The feature will be available in Delhi-NCR and Madhya Pradesh.

Well, the good thing is that, if you feel like relieving yourself or you end up in an "emergency situation" now you will be able to find a loo pretty much by using your smartphone and the Google Maps app.

The feature is available both in English and in Hindi. Moreover, each public toilet listing when opened also provides a star rating. It'll help determine whether the toilet is well reviewed by previous visitors.

As such, Google in collaboration with the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD), has added the 'toilet locator' feature to Google Maps. The search giant expressed that because of the partnership, details of over 4,000 communal and public restrooms have been added to its mapping service.

Sanket Gupta, Product Manager, Google Maps, also explained that when you search for 'public toilet' on Google Maps in an area where the service is available, you will be able to see a list of restrooms near you, including the respective address and opening hours. For instance, if you're traveling on the National Highway 8 in Gurugram, locating a public toilet can be challenging and most often the only option is going to nearby restaurants and cafes. He added that now having all information at hand could make things much easier.

Google specifies that regions covered include Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Noida, Faridabad, Bhopal, and Indore. Further, the company has also mentioned that the MoUD "plans to continue to provide information about public restrooms for more cities."

As of now, if you are using Google Maps on Android, iOS, and desktop, you can search for 'public toilets' in the search tab. After entering the details, you will then be shown public toilets near you, alongside the exact address and opening hours. An interesting feature indeed!

