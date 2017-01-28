Google Maps introduces "parking difficulty" feature for Android

Google Maps has introduced a new feature called 'parking difficulty' for Android. While this feature was already spotted around last week, it seems the tech giant has officially launched the feature now.

Google in a blog post on stated, "in 25 metro areas throughout the US, we've introduced a new parking difficulty icon in Google Maps for Android that'll give you a heads up on what kind of parking crunch to prepare for when you're on the go."

And yes, the feature is currently available only in select regions in U.S.

However, NDTV reports that the new feature will display the parking availability with a small rounded 'P' icon right next to the travel duration within the app. Going by the report, the parking icon will turn red in color when there is limited availability. Furthermore, the report states that the users will be able to expand the directions to get more information about the availability of parking space.

Commentating on the addition of the new feature, Google has stated, "to see how hard it might be to park where you're headed, just get directions to your destination and look for the parking difficulty icon in the directions card at the bottom of the screen. Parking difficulties range from limited to medium to easy and are based on historical parking data."

For now, following metro areas across the U.S. can benefit from the Google Maps parking feature: San Francisco, Seattle, Miami, Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis/St. Paul, New York City, Orlando, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, San Diego, St. Louis, Tampa, Washington, DC, Cleveland, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Houston, Phoenix, Portland and Sacramento.

Well just to conclude, the addition of this feature is yet another instance of how Google has begun to leverage Google Maps' extensive user base data in creating new features for the users.

