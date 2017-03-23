Google Maps lets you share your trips and real-time locations

If you are surrounded by people who keeps asking your whereabouts often, then you don't have to be pissed off from now onwards. Alphabet Inc's Google made an interesting announcement about revamping its maps app which lets you share your current locations on the go which in turn tells them how late you will be.

One just have to tap the blue dot indicating your real-time location and then select "share my location" option. You can share this information with anyone from your Google contact list and also to other recipients just by copying the link. One can also share the route while driving. Global users will receive the update within this month both on Android and iOS phones.

This location-sharing feature helps people to find their friends and relatives in the crowded place. You don't have to worry about your privacy because Google has given entire control solely to the user to decide with whom they are sharing the location and for how long it will be available.

The search giant will also remind you about your location sharing activity in an app as well as email. Though the company has taken such a bold step regardless of security issue, it will still remain as a major risk factor. There is a chance where the recipient may pass the location link onto a third party or another person. So, Google advises the user to make use of this feature only with the trusted members.

Regarding this, Google executive Jen Fitzpatrick, who leads Google Map says,"This is not a new concept. This is about making it simple, accessible and giving users a lot of control and privacy". In the coming weeks, Google is also said to roll out another feature which lets you find a parking place and also reminds you the location where you parked the car.