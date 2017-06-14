Google Maps' Local Guide is getting an upgraded point system and additional levels

Local Guide is getting an upgrade in reward point system and extended levels. Google Maps' Local Guide is a program developed for motivating users to update data on Maps and also to upload pictures of local venues. Google is changing Local Guide's reward point system and is working on additional levels for users.

Until this update the Local Guide allowed an ascension to only up to fifth level. Users could only accumulate a maximum of 500 points. Once a user reached 500 points a lack of motivation to update the Map would arise. Now Google has added 5 additional levels thus allowing users to reach to a maximum level 10 by accumulating 100000 points.

Google has also made changes to the pointing system for Local Guide. Adding certain information on Maps that leaves higher impact earns users more points for eg. adding a new place for the first time on Maps or writing a review.

It has also been announced that users who get to level four will be rewarded with three months of free access to Google Play Music and 75 percent off rentals in the Google Play Movie store.

It is worth mentioning here that Combining satellite, aerial and street level imagery Google Maps has over 20 petabytes of data, which is equal to approximately 21 million gigabytes, or around 20,500 terabytes.