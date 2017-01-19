Google Maps beta shows parking availability to select users

Lately, Google has been striving hard to provide new features to the users of its Maps app. One of the latest features that's yet to be rolled out to all users will let them know the parking availability at the desired point. Though this feature is not introduced officially, it is under testing and select users of Google Maps 9.44 beta version have received the same.

Google Maps will display parking availability in the form of a rounded P icon beside the route duration estimate, claims a report by Android Police. The icon will pop up when users search for the directors to a specific destination.

This upcoming feature is definitely a useful one for people living in big cities where it is an exasperating task to find parking space. The app will display parking availability with three levels - Easy, Medium, and Limited. The limited level of parking will be displayed as a red-colored P icon. As the user drives towards the destination, Google Maps will show a more descriptive explanation of parking availability. As of now, Google Maps displays parking spots for those places where many people visit on a daily basis such as airports, shopping malls, etc.

As mentioned above, the feature is still under testing and only some 9.44 beta version of Google Maps are able to get this feature. We can expect Google to roll out this feature to all countries and users in the coming weeks so that they can check the parking spots right from their smartphones.

