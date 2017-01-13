Google Maps update allows you to directly book Uber rides

It was last year that Google introduced a new ride service mode to Google Maps to help people easily get to different places much easily. Up until now, Google has added a number of new ride service partners from around the world.

And now, Google has started to roll out an updated ride services experience to make it even easier for you to book a ride directly from Google Maps, on both Android and iOS globally.

The latest version of the app brings with it an intuitive ride services menu and expands the functionality of the app's features introduced last year. The updates allow you to see more types of ride options and more actionable information.

Moreover, when you open the ride services mode, you'll see a map with a number of cab service providers in your area. You just have to tap on any such provider and a complete list of ride options, estimated fares, as well as special offers and promotions from each service will be revealed.

Interestingly, you can now book an Uber directly from the Google Maps app. You don't even need to launch the Uber app. In fact, you don't need Uber app on your device for this to work. You can just sign into your Uber account in Google Maps, or create one. After registering, you can book a ride, track the driver on the map, as well as connect to him or her - all inside Google Maps.

And there's more, during your journey you can check out information about your destination - menus, opening hours, and other details all through the app.

