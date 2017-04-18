Google Maps update for iOS adds location sharing, new directions widget

Google is making lots of changes in their geographical apps. Today, they are going to launch the revamped Google Earth in New York. This brings quite a lot of new features to help the user. Not just this, they even rolled out a new update for Google Maps on iOS.

As it is expected, this new version of Google Maps app on iOS with build number 4.30.0 is offering a set of new things to try on. Not just the minor bug fixes, it even made some notable changes in the app. They have revamped their user interface to simplify the services offered by them. The brand new update is aimed to work better with the iOS operating system.

It makes use of iMessage feature to share the location with friends. It even includes a new widget for direction. This new widget helps you to access your direction from anywhere. That is, one can simply swipe their lock screen to view the directions using Google Maps.

This feature has made everything so easy that one doesn't even have to open the app to view them. If you wish to share your location with family and friends, then even this is possible in this new version.

One can quickly share their current coordinates in a map with the trusted member by just using a simple text message. It uses the default iMessage app present in your device to let you use this feature. If you are traveling, then you are supposed to send multiple such messages to the other person.

Though Google is trying to offer something new in this update, we can admit the fact that it has to face the tough competition from Apple Maps. You can access these features and try it by yourself by downloading the latest Google Maps version 4.30.0 from the App Store.