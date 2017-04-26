Google Maps will now remember the parked location

Recently Google has released a feature for Google Maps which helps us in parking our vehicle without any difficulty.

Initially, this parking difficulty icon was launched as an Android beta and now its available as a stable build. Now another helpful feature just became official which reminds you of parked location as well. So that Google Maps on both Android and iOS devices will now be able to remember the location where you parked your vehicle once you have arrived.

This feature works almost similar in both the mobile operating system but with few design tweaks. Let us see how it works.

If you own an Android device, then download the updated Google Maps app from Play store. Once the app gets loaded on your phone, open it to explore the new features. Once you park the vehicle at the proper location, you just have to tap the blue dot and save your parking which then drops a pin with the label "You parked here." Tapping on the same pin opens another card which allows you to set the reminder to pay the parking meter, click a picture of your parking location, and then share it or write some parking notes. Even iOS app comes with the same feature but with few changes. If you have connected your phone to the car through Bluetooth or USB, then Google Maps automatically tags your car's location when you disconnect the phone from the car. So, one don't have to actually remember to drop a pin once parked. Like Android app, they can also tap the "Parking location" label present on the app to view or share the parking info. The previously launched feature "Parking difficulty icon" helps you in parking your vehicle by providing you with some options. This icon is present in the directions card at the bottom of the display. It provides you with various parking difficulties range based on historical parking data such as limited, medium and easy.