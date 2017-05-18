Google Photos has 500 million users; gets 3 new sharing features

At the Google I/O conference, Google announced that the Photos app has over 500 million monthly active users. Notably, last year, the app had 200 million monthly active users, showing that it has grown significantly in one year.

Besides this growth in the number of users, the company also shared that over 1.2 billion photos have been uploaded on the platform till date. Also, Google has added three new features to the Google Photos app to make it more useful. These features are said to be added to the app to make it easier to share photos and cherish memories.

Let's take a look at the new sharing features on Google Photos from here. These features will definitely make it a whole new experience for you. Of these features, shared libraries and suggested sharing are to be rolled out to Android, iOS and web versions of the app in the coming weeks while Photo Books will is also available in the U.S. on the web version. The Android and iOS versions of Google Photos will get the feature next week for a cost.

Suggested Sharing With the suggested sharing feature, you will get new sharing suggestions without much effort. It uses machine learning technology to remind you to share the photos with everyone else and suggest you to send them to others based on who is in the snaps. All you need to do is just tap on send and your friends and family members will get the photos and a reminder to add theirs as well. There is a new Sharing tab that will show all the sharing activities and suggestions. Shared Libraries With the Shared Libraries feature, you can share photo libraries with any other person using the app. You can grant them access to the full photo library or a subset of photos in the library such as photos captured from a specific date, photos of your kids, etc. Whenever some one has shared their library with you, you can save the photos automatically. Photo Books This is a special feature that takes you back to a moment in the past, be it a special trip or any special occasion. Photo books can be made easily using your smartphone too and these are of high quality with a modern and clean design. With the machine learning technology, the app creates good Photo Books for you. It lets you choose photos and will find the best shots among those by removing duplicates and poor quality snaps. You just have to do a few changes and pace the order.