Google Photos gets new Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries features

Google has juts added two new features called Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries to its Photos app. The features were first announced at the Google I/O, but they haven't been added to the app up until now.

Today, Google announced in a blog post that both features would be rolled out to Google Photos users on Android and iOS platforms. If you use Google Photos, you will be able to see a new Sharing tab using which you can keep a track on your sharing activity. Besides this, you will also see personal suggestions, which are based on your sharing habits and the people in the photos.

Talking about the another newly added feature, Shared Libraries will allow you to share all your photos with a friend, family member whoever you want. The "Share your library" option will be there in the menu bar at the top left corner. If you wish to share your photo library with someone, you need to tap on it and fill in the person's email address.

The person you have shared your photo library with will get an invitation after that. After accepting the invitation, he/she will be able to see all the photos. Whenever you add new photos to that shared library, they will be automatically shared with that person. So you wouldn't be able to repeat the process again and again.

While these new features have already started rolling out to Android and iOS users, it is expected to take another week before they hit all the devices.