Google Photos removes the option of backing up data "only while charging"

Google has removed the option to back up photos and videos from Photos only while charging i.e. Google Photos now backs up data irrelevant of the fact whether the device is charging or not.

Earlier Google Photos for Android as well as iOS contained an option to backup content only while the device was connected to a power source. This feature was brought into play to conserve smartphone's battery power and also to ensure that the device does not turn off while backing up the data that would otherwise could lead to complications.

The latest update for Google Photos version 2.17 for Android and 2.18.0 for iOS bring the mentioned changes to the app. This is also evident from the setting panel of Google Photos that now only contains a toggle only for "Roaming" option. "While charging only" switch is no longer present under the settings for backup and sync option.

This has caused a turmoil among several users who have lodged complaints related to the problem on the official Google Photos Forum. A few users have still not been introduced to the change.

If you are facing a similar problem you can choose an alternative to stop backup while you are on the go. Simply switch to option of backing up the data only using Wi-Fi. This would backup data once you are connected to a Wi-Fi network which is presumably at work or at home keeping you close to a power source.

In coming months Google Photos will also introduce several new features to users such as Google Lens, Suggested Sharing and Shared Libraries.