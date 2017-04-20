Google PhotoScan app updated: Now you can share pictures directly

Google has added a new update to its photo digitizer app, PhotoScan. Thanks to the new update, PhotoScan can now scan photos without using the flash of your smartphone. Previously, PhotoScan required the flash to be on while digitizing a printed out image. While the old method produced evenly-exposed results, afterwards you needed to remove flash glares from the final scan.

The latest update for PhotoScan allows you to skip this step altogether as it depends on environmental light. However, it is recommended that you choose a well-lit environment if you are using PhotoScan. The update has brought another minor change along with it. Now there is "Share" button on the app, using which you can send your scans quickly to others.

While earlier, you had to save your scans before and then only you could share them.

However, there is catch to this new addition as well. If you share the photos directly from the PhotoScan application, they will bear a watermarked border at the bottom. Further, you can't even disable this feature.

What bugs us is that the output resolution of the app is still the same as before, which is pretty bad. Even after taking multiple pictures of a printed out photo and then stitching them together to produce the final image, maximum output resolution of the app only 3000 pixels on the long side.

To recall, Google introduced the PhotoScan app in November last year. This app enables users to scan old printed out photos using their smartphones and then save them to the cloud.