Google Play India Announces Carrier Billing Support for Airtel, Vodafone Users

Earlier in October, Google had announced at its Google Play Time event, that in addition to Idea users, Airtel and Vodafone users would be getting carrier billing support soon.

As per the latest report, Google India has finally introduced Google Play carrier billing for Vodafone and Airtel postpaid users who use Android smartphones.

Following the announcement, in addition to Idea, Airtel and Vodafone users can see the direct carrier billing option. This will be helpful in cases where users want to purchase apps, books, movies, and other digital content on the Play Store.

Additionally, with this, users can now easily buy apps from Google Play using their carrier bills. How will it work? Take for instance, when users buy an app, they will be able to see the charge on their carrier account after 15 minutes.

As of now, the Google support page for payments does not reflect Vodafone and Airtel as supported carriers but Idea is on the list. Well, this feature is live for select users at the moment. On the other hand, it will be rolled out in phases to all compatible users. Basically, only postpaid users are seeing this feature, and there is no information on when prepaid users will start receiving it.

For direct carrier billing to work smoothly, users need to check with their carrier to make sure they haven't exceeded their monthly spending limit. Also, users need to ensure that their service plans allow premium content purchases.

