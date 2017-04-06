Google Play Music All Access now live in India at just Rs. 89 per month

Last year, Google has created an exciting atmosphere for music lovers by releasing Google Play Music. It went live in India by providing the users an ability to buy millions of music tracks online with a starting price of ₹15 ($0.20).

However, the company's other subscription service known as 'Google Play Music All Access' which is priced at $9.99 in U.S. was not available in India. Now, it has quietly made this service accessible in India as well. That is, now Indians can access the bundle of songs similar to Apple Music and Spotify app. One can use it on the web and also on their Android and iOS phones.

For now, this service is offered as a 30-day free trial, whereas after this time period it will cost Rs. 89 per month. Google Play Music was only limited to purchases where a user had to pay Rs. 15 per song, or about Rs. 100 per album.

Now, one can stream or download the songs for offline listening at a cheaper price compared to Apple Music which offers the similar feature at Rs. 120 per month. Another interesting feature is the free trial offered by the company for a month's period.

If you have a Google account, you can upload the songs as well. Yes, one can upload 50,000 songs to this without paying any bucks. Along with this, the search giant is also providing radio feature to their free users who can listen to the songs based on their mood, situations, and activities.

It uses your current location to figure out your situation, so it can offer proper songs required by you at that moment. For now, the family plan option provided by Apple Music for Rs. 190 per month is not seen in Play Music.

To use this music platform, you should have a Google Account. Once you create the account, you can try this for yourself by heading to the Play Music website and downloading the app. Once you sign in to this app using the Google Account, you can see a genre selection screen. Here you can select the music you like such as Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati and World. This helps the app to narrow down user's preferences.